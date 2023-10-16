MAF deny viral video of personnel sent to Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have denied the involvement of the country’s military personnel in Palestine following a viral video on the TikTok platform today, saying it was an old video of a group of MAF personnel assigned to Lebanon in 2022.

The MAF headquarters informed that the video lasting one minute and 36 seconds was posted through the account belonging to @adamjohan64.

“MAF has examined the content of the video and found it to be an old video of MAF members assigned to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission under the Malaysians Battalion 850-10 (MALBATT 850-10) to Lebanon in 2022.

“MAF denies the content of the viral video and can confirm that it is completely untrue,“ read the statement last night.

The MAF headquarters also urged members of the public not to make any assumptions or spread any uncertain or false information as it could invite various speculations and cause panic among the people.

“It is stressed that any individual found to be spreading fake news can be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ it added. - Bernama