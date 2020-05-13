MAF foils attempt to smuggle out almost RM170,000 worth of controlled items in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has foiled an attempt by four locals and 27 Indonesians to smuggle out controlled items worth RM169,154.65 to a neighbouring country yesterday.

First Division Commander Major Gen Datuk Md Din Abu said today a team from the 10th Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment detained all the suspects at the Malaysia-Indonesia border near Tebedu, at about 7.30pm, after they were found using a lorry and a sports utility vehicle suspiciously.

“Following checks, the team found a full load of essential foods like onions, sausages, fish maruku, frozen meat, as well as containers of pesticide which were being smuggled out of this country through illegal routes. Also found was cash amounting to RM27,500,“ he said in a statement here.

All the suspects could not produce any documents relating to the load while 27 Indonesians did not have valid travel documents.

They have all been taken to the Serian district police headquarters with the confiscated items for further action. - Bernama