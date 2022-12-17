MAF lorry hits divider at toll plaza, 12 injured

SEREMBAN: A Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) lorry transporting 13 soldiers was involved in an accident after hitting the lane divider of a toll plaza at KM7.1 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway here, yesterday.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the crash which occurred at 7.10 pm was believed to be caused by a brake problem resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, including the lorry driver.

“The lorry driver and three passengers suffered serious injuries, eight other passengers were slightly injured while another two escaped unhurt,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said initial investigations found that the three-tonne lorry driven by a 25-year-old soldier was moving in the leftmost lane when the vehicle was believed to have suffered brake failure.

Nanda said the soldiers were on their way from the Si Rusa Camp in Port Dickson to Terminal One, Seremban at the time.

“The soldiers had just finished basic military training and were being transported to Terminal One Seremban to head home for the holidays,“ he said, adding that the 12 injured victims aged between 19 and 25 were sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and further investigations are ongoing. - Bernama