MAF ordered to be prepared in facing another impending floods wave

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), especially in the flood-hit states are ordered to be fully prepared for a possible subsequent wave of floods.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said despite the calm as some of the affected states were recovering from the floods, the MAF’s commitment remained.

“So far, cooperation between the MAF and Mindef (Ministry of Defence), other departments and agencies as well as the state governments has been commendable.

“Although the floods have receded, the MAF’s commitment is to continue working closely with each agency. Our focus during the post-flood period is on the cleansing work and helping to restore the damaged roads, houses and bridges.”

He said this at the ‘Op Murni’ news conference held at the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Para), Seri Pantai Camp in Seberang Takir, here, today.

Hishammuddin earlier attended a briefing on the ‘Op Murni’ and National Security Council in Terengganu, with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also present.

Hishammuddin said besides involving in the evacuation of flood victims and post-flood rehabilitation work, the MAF was also assisting the Ministry of Health conduct COVID-19 screening to curb the infection following the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

He said these actions were vital to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the new variant from becoming uncontrollable during this period of weather disaster.

Meanwhile, coodination between the MAF’s manpower and movement of assets with the state and district Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB) in four states that he had visited, namely, Kelantan, Johor, Pahang and Terengganu had been very good and effective, he added.

Hishamuddinuddin also commended the good leadership and coordination between the state and district levels in managing the flood situation.

“In Selangor, I will go down and discuss with the state’s leaders....what they have gone through is extraordinary in the context of floods as in the cities, the situation is different with the flood waters rising in other places.

“We will study and learn from the experience...like in Terennganu which has been going through it for years. The important thing is not to find fault, but to reach out to the people and assist and protect them,” he said. - Bernama