MAF personnel in operation areas, foreign missions to be vaccinated first

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel involved in operations and foreign missions are the first group among the personnel to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The MAF personnel are the ones who currently and would be deployed in operation areas such as Op Benteng and Op Penawar as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the International Monitoring Team in Mindanao missions under the army, navy and air force, he said.

“For example, this vaccine will be given to personnel involve in Op Benteng because they are safeguarding the country’s borders and waters, as well as handling illegal immigrants.

“This vaccine will also be given to the group in the Strategic Governance and Operations of the MAF headquarters, Ministry of Defence, Joint Forces headquarters as well as Army, Navy and Air Force Formation headquarters, especially those working in the operation and communication rooms,“ he said.

He told a press conference after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Tuanku Mizan Army Hospital in Wangsa Maju here today.

