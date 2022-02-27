MAF personnel mobilised to assist in flood hit areas in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have mobilised three teams to assist flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu, according to Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

In a posting on his official Twitter Hishammuddin informed that the 21st Battalion of Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) was deployed to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan while the 16th RAMD and the Fifth Royal Artillery Regiment (RAD) to Hulu Terengganu and Besut, Terengganu respectively.

“The MAF headquarters is giving full attention to the current flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu, the MAF will do its best to help every flood victim there,“ he said.

As of this morning, the flood situation in both states has worsened with a total of 4,335 people from 1,287 families were housed at temporary relief centres in Terengganu while 3,222 individuals from 1,034 families were accommodated at relief centres in Kelantan. — Bernama