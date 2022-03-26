MAF ready for border reopening

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is at a high level of preparedness to face any eventuality when the country’s borders reopen on April 1, said Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“MAF remains ready to strengthen control at the country’s borders at all times,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Veteran Entrepreneur Expo 2022 here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 8 announced that Malaysia would enter the “Transition to Endemic Phase” and reopen the country’s borders from April 1.

Affendi said his team is waiting for details on the border opening protocol by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to enable MAF to carry out work based on the protocol.

On a separate note, Affendi said 48.2 per cent of ATM veterans were involved in business after termination of service to improve their socio-economic status. - Bernama