MAF ready to build four more field hospitals — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will build four more field hospitals to help the Health Ministry contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is after the ministry successfully completed the hiring of 30 doctors and 100 health workers.

The recruitment now allows the MAF to meet the needs of field hospital operations, he said.

“With the additional medical staff, we are able to add four more field hospitals with a capacity of up to 200 beds if required. The appointment of 130 health personnel is for a period of one year and effective immediately.

“In total, we received a total of 377 applications for the positions offered, and only 130 were accepted,” he said at a press conference after a meet and greet session with contract medical officers and health workers at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju here today.

Ismail Sabri said a total of six field hospitals have been set up in Pokok Sena, Kedah; Tawau, Sabah; Kapit, Sarawak; Kepala Batas, Penang, Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bharu, Johor and Labuan. — Bernama