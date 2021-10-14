MAF showcases 106 assets in conjunction with firepower exercise

TAMPIN: The firing range at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas today was filled with the sound of gunshots and bombs and covered in smoke in conjunction with the Firepower Exercise 2021 organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

It was like a battlefield as it involved the participation of 969 officers and men, 106 assets and armaments including ‘Gempita’, ‘Lipan Bara’, ‘Adnan’ armoured vehicles and Malaysian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (MIFV).

The action took place almost three hours starting at 10 am today and was also witnessed by the Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Also on display were armament assets ranging from small to large calibre weapons such as the Astros Ii Multiple Launch Unit (ULB), 155 MM G5 MK III Cannon, 105 MM PH L5 Cannon and Ingwe Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGW).

The airspace also saw a display of aircraft such as the Super Lynx helicopter from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) fitted with HMG armaments and the Agusta A109 LOH helicopter along with the ‘Gatling Gun’ from the Malaysian Army Air Unit (PUTD).

Meanwhile, Affendi said the exercise was held to showcase the capabilities of ‘Combined Arms MAF’ in manoeuvres and firepower involving 106 assistance system assets which include Infantry, Mechanical, Armour, Artillery, PUTD and aircraft from RMN and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

He explained that the training indirectly demonstrated the credibility of the MAF in carrying out the main task of ensuring that the security and sovereignty of the country are always protected.

“At the same time, the capability highlighted is to provide confidence to the people that the preparedness of the MAF is not affected although the focus is now on the implementation of secondary tasks of helping the country deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told a press conference.

He said the MAF continued to strengthen the development of human capital and competencies through various courses and military training planned as it was an ongoing investment to ensure the ability to handle various high-tech equipment and armaments.

He added that the MAF has a strategic plan in enhancing its defence capabilities but what was more important is to determine the operational support for defence assets in the future. — Bernama