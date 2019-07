KUCHING: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has suspended the search for two Sarawakian soldiers who went missing while on duty in Pulau Perak, Kedah, on July 19.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) said efforts to find the two members of the armed forces by all the three military branches was halted on July 26 as no new leads were discovered.

“At the moment it (the search for the two personnel) has been suspended, until we discover new leads,“ he said during a working visit to the Penrissen Camp, here, today.

Mohamad Sabu was commenting on the disappearance of Corporal David Edmund Rapi, 39 of Dalat and Lance Corporal Moses Logers, 25, of Bau, during the operation codenamed ‘Op Pejarak’ in Pulau Perak.

Meanwhile, on his visit today, Mohamad expressed his satisfaction with the upgrading and renovation projects for homes of military personnel here, which is part of RM50 million allocated by the government for the purpose nationwide. — Bernama