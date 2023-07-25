MAF to conduct internal probe into abuse of personnel case in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will conduct an internal probe to identify those involved in connection with the incident of some military personnel allegedly abused by their seniors at a camp in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the case had also been handed over to the police for further action.

“The ministry takes a very serious view of abuse cases among MAF personnel and will not compromise with any party that is involved and proven guilty, whether directly or not in such cases.

“Stern action will also be taken against MAF members, be it individuals or any parties who deliberately issue or make false allegations that can tarnish the good name of the Ministry of Defence or MAF,” it said in a statement today.

MINDEF also urged the public not to make any statements or speculations that may affect the investigation process.

A video clip went viral on social media recently about a July 21 police report by an individual, believed to be military personnel, claiming that he and several others had been physically abused by senior members at a camp in Sungai Petani, Kedah.-Bernama