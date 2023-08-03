MAF to ensure welfare of members protected: Armed Forces chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will continue to ensure the welfare of its members is looked after and protected.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said this included the welfare of the members’ wives and also MAF veterans.

He added that the effort would continue from time to time according to the needs and capabilities of the MAF.

“The concern for their comprehensive welfare is a unique privilege and can only be enjoyed by this respected force.

“MAF believes that the preservation of this welfare aspect is a catalyst to fuel the spirit and motivate its members to devote service to preserving the credibility of the armed forces as the main bastion of national defence,“ he said.

He said this at a ceremony in recognition of 52 injured members - seven still serving and 45 who have retired - in conjunction with the 89th Armed Forces Day celebration at Wisma Perwira ATM, here, today.

Affendi said that this privilege should be prioritised because the task of defending the security and sovereignty of the country cannot be taken lightly.

“MAF members are often exposed to the risk of losing their lives and getting permanently disabled, which will certainly affect their future when they retire,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman. - Bernama