MAF to increase preparedness, security in Sabah’s east coast (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will increase preparedness and security control in Sabah’s east coast to the highest level following allegations of possible intrusion by certain parties from the Philippines to the state.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said a directive on the matter had been issued to all three MAF services through the Eastern Field Command commander Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, Eastern Fleet commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali and Air Region 2 commander Major-Gen Datuk Shamsudin Kassim.

Hishammuddin said based on MAF’s operations and intelligence, so far, there has been no clear indication or solid evidence supporting media reports on the allegation of possible intrusion in Sabah.

“As mentioned by the Chief of Defence Force (Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang) and Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani), swift action will be taken to increase preparedness to the highest level in Sabah.

“Our intelligence and security agencies are aware of the news reports and are in the process of verification with their counterparts in the Philippines and the region as stated by the IGP and the ESSCOM commander yesterday,” he told a press conference on post 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia at Wisma Perwira ATM here.

Hishammuddin said the ministry and MAF viewed the news reports seriously and urged the Sabah people not to be worried about the threat as the security forces were constantly monitoring the situation.

“Any threat, whether credible or not, must be independently confirmed and taken seriously. We will accept and scrutinise whatever information from the public that could assist us in verifying the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said he would resume discussions with his counterparts from Indonesia and the Philippines on the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) initiative to ensure the safety of the Sulu Sea and Sulawesi Sea.

“I have a strong working relationship with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and we always communicate with each other on matters of mutual concern especially security matters.

“We have agreed to hold the ministerial-level discussion on TCA and we plan to meet in January 2022 to strengthen cooperation between the respective armed forces in the Sulu Sea and Sulawesi Sea,” he added.

Hishammuddin said maintaining the peace and prosperity of Sabah remains the ministry’s highest priority, adding that the ministry would continue to ensure that the safety of Sabah is not compromised and the country’s sovereignty is not jeopardised.

When asked whether MAF would mobilise assets and deploy more staff in Sabah, he said there was no pressing need at the moment.

“However, the government through security agencies have taken immediate action in increasing preparedness in the state,” he said.

On Thursday, international media reported that a secret meeting was held on Dec 1, organised by a senior Sulu local government official attended by 19 mayors there, to discuss the establishment of the “Royal Sulu Army” to invade Sabah, with 11 of the mayors present agreeing to the plan.

-Bernama