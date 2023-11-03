MAF to look after Armed Forces veterans affected by floods: Adly

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will look after the fate of its veterans currently affected by floods in several states.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said his ministry will contact the Perbadanan Perwira Niaga (Pernama) under the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) to identify the actual number of veterans affected by the disaster.

“There are several schemes offered (under Pernama) for military veterans such as home repairs and replacement of home furnishings, especially electrical items.

“Pernama will provide allocations and we will channel the aid through veteran associations,“ he told reporters after a Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Back to School Programme at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet, Pulau Sebang, here today.

Also present were Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Allan Chee and A’Famosa Resort managing director Datuk Alex Lau.

A total of 200 Year One pupils from the Alor Gajah Parliamentary constituency received contributions comprising school bags, shoes, socks and stationery.

So far, three states namely Johor, Pahang and Melaka are still affected by floods that have hit the country recently.

A total of 45,302 flood evacuees are housed at temporary flood relief centres in the three states. - Bernama