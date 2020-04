KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will continue to tighten controls at all national land and maritime borders.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said more stringent controls would be implemented with the cooperation from of other security and enforcement agencies.

“This starts with the tightening of the land border controls in Sarawak, including in Teluk Melano to Lubuk Antu (Malaysia-Indonesia) and the border town of Limbang (Malaysia-Brunei).

“Tighter control is also being implemented in Ba’kelalan and Bario, with patrols and roadblocks. It involves cooperation between the Armed Forces and the Police’s General Operations Force,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Affendi confirmed that the Armed Forces had thwarted an attempt by a group of Rohingya refugees to enter the country illegally via a boat in Langkawi yesterday.

“A Royal Malaysian Air Force’s C-130H aircraft detected the suspicious boat at 60 nautical miles west of Langkawi and notify the Royal Malaysian Navy for action,” he added. — Bernama