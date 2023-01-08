MAF veteran associations laud PM’s call for GLC participation to empower ex-servicemen

The prime minister said the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, among others requiring the companies concerned to absorb MAF veterans in the empowerment programme.

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veteran associations have welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to participate in the empowerment programmes for the group.

Persatuan Kebajikan Briged Ex-Gurkha Malaya 4RAMD chairman Ahmad Damanhuri Arshad said that currently, training and empowerment programmes for military retirees are mostly provided by the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) only.

“...most of MAF veterans are in the B40 income bracket. So before retiring, they must have a plan to increase their income, which may include becoming entrepreneurs, but training, business or job opportunities are limited.

“So we also hope that big companies can provide the same opportunity to MAF veterans to help them improve their socioeconomic status,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Veteran Tentera Udara (AF7) committee member Abdul Wahab Keria said the call proved that the Prime Minister always paid attention to the needs and welfare of MAF veterans.

“MAF veterans have faced many challenges. They want to start a business, but there aren’t many opportunities for them, and the costs of doing it are too expensive for them.

“We hope that after this there will be a change and more parties will come forward to help MAF veterans,” he said.

Anwar, in a speech at the MAF Veteran Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme yesterday, urged GLC and GLIC to give attention to the needs and welfare of MAF veterans.

The prime minister said the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, among others requiring the companies concerned to absorb MAF veterans in the empowerment programme.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said the government would be looking into the schemes of MAF pensionable and non-pensionable veterans at the first meeting of the Service and Retirement Schemes next Monday.

He said the matter was not included in the review of the service scheme before this. - Bernama