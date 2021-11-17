MAF will conduct thorough probe on Hawk crash, says deputy chief

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will conduct a comprehensive investigation including on technical aspects into the crash of a Hawk 108 fighter jet at the Butterworth RMAF base, here, last night.

RMAF deputy chief, Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, however, declined to comment further on the incident but said the probe will be conducted immediately.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation but other than that, I am unable to comment,“ he told reporters at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) compound, here, early this morning.

When asked about the condition of the injured pilot, he declined to comment at the moment.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s checks at the hospital’s forensics department and emergency ward found the presence of police and RMAF personnel from 8am.

However, the next of kin and close family members of the victim were not seen in the hospital’s compound which is tightly guarded to curb spread of Covid-19.

It is understood that the hospital will conduct a post-mortem on the victim at 9 am, today.

In the 10pm incident, one pilot was killed, and another injured when the Hawk jet which was on a night training flight crashed.

In a statement, RMAF identified the two pilots as Major Mohd Fareez Omar and Capt Mohamad Affendi Bustamy.

It said Mohamad Affendi was killed in the crash whereas Mohd Fareez sustained injuries but was in a stable condition and is being treated in HSJ. — Bernama