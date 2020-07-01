MAF will not compromise with errant personnel: Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will not compromise or protect any of its officers or personnel involved in migrant smuggling activities in the country, says Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said stern action would be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

“If indeed there are individuals involved, we (MAF) will not give them any space or opportunity in MAF, there will be no compromise in this matter,“ he told reporters after receiving a contribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners from PT Bayan Resources chief operating officer Lim Chai Hock, at Wisma Pertahanan today.

He was asked to comment on the recent arrest of five military personnel suspected of being involved in migrant smuggling activities.

Affendi said police were still investigating the involvement of the personnel in the syndicate.

“They are still in police custody, let the police investigate and we’ll see what is the outcome,“ he said.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said 111 members of human trafficking syndicates including 24 personnel from the police, military and Immigration Department were detained in a special operation from June 4 to 20.

The members are believed to be part of three syndicate groups known as the Otong Gang, the Halim Gang and the Husen Maungdaw Gang which are also involved in other organised crime activities in Johor, Perak and Penang.

Earlier, MAF received a contribution of one million face masks and 15,000 sets of PPE clothing sets for its Health Services Division. - Bernama