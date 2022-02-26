Mafi attracts RM455 mln potential investments at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) has managed to attract potential investments worth RM455 million through its participation in the Sustainable Agriculture Week at Expo 2020 Dubai from Feb 21 until today, exceeding its initial target of RM350 million.

MAFI secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said the potential investments were made possible through the signing of 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between participating Malaysian companies and other companies, as well as 70 business matches.

The MoUs were on technical cooperation, investments, provision of business facilities as well as research and development.

“Several countries have also expressed interest in setting up business facilities related to the agricultural industry, such as Namibia, Mexico, Suriname, Slovakia, Japan, India, Germany and Maldives,“ she told the Malaysian media here today.

According to Haslina, activities held throughout the Sustainable Agriculture Week -- including cooking demonstrations of local cuisine, carvings and promotion of local fruits such as durian, jackfruit, pomelo and guava -- managed to attract about 40,000 visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion. — Bernama