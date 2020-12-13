MAFI conducts agricultural flood damage assessment

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is in the midst of conducting an assessment to identify the number of farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen affected by the recent floods and the type of assistance to be given to the group.

Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the assistance would be provided based on damages and losses incurred by the group.

As such, he urged the affected farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen to report their losses to enable them to receive the assistance.

“Our officers will investigate and conduct flood damage assessment...assistance will be provided in various forms,” he told reporters after visiting Permas Jaya Permanent Farmers’ Market, here today.

Also present were member of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Board of Directors Datuk Wira Ghazale Muhamad and Johor Fama director Shahrizan Sudiman.

Among the states that were hit by the floods were Johor, Melaka as well as east coast states of the peninsula. -Bernama