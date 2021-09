PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has contributed 120 tonnes of seized imported agricultural products worth RM2.1 million as animal feed to departments and agencies from January to August.

MAFI Deputy Minister II Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the contribution was distributed by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Malaysia (MAQIS) through the MAFI Prihatin Programme.

“All the products seized were imported agricultural items which have undergone the legal process and had been stripped of ownership for violations,”he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after an Animal Food Supply Handover Programme at Kelantan MAQIS Office, Rantau Panjang here, today.

Commenting on the programme, Nik Zawawi said 11 tonnes of animal products such frozen chicken, frozen meat and various sausages worth RM87,000 were distributed to the departments and agencies needing such items.

“The contributions were disseminated to Taiping Zoo, National Wild Life Rescue Centre (NWRC) Sungkai, Perak, Royal Kelantan Endurance Stable and other relevant organisations.

“It was to ensure the supply of animal food to the Taiping Zoo and NWRC are adequate.

“The contributions are also used as raw materials to be turned into catfish feed under a convict rehabilitation programme at the Malaysian Prisons Department,” he said.

He said MAFI through MAQIS would continue to be committed and firm in conducting enforcement against agricultural product imports especially involving chicken and meat. — Bernama