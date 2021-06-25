MAFI hands over 200 food baskets to Melaka Tengah PPV frontliners

MELAKA: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) through Melaka Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) today handed over 200 food baskets worth RM10,000 to frontliners at three vaccination centres (PPV) in Melaka Tengah district.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the contribution, comprising basic food items such as rice, flour, sugar and cooking oil worth RM50 per basket, was distributed to frontliners at Air Molek Japerun (State Assembly Development and Coordinating Committee) PPV, Tun Ali Hall PPV and Multimedia University Hall PPV here.

“The contribution is a part of MAFI Prihatin Programme, in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of frontliners, specially in PPV.

“The programme’s objective is also to promote closer relationship between the leaders and the people, particularly frontliners, by displaying the government’s concern,” he said in a statement today.

The food baskets were handed over by Ahmad Hamzah to the three PPV coordinator heads. Also present was Melaka LPP director Ahmad Fuad Zakaria. — Bernama