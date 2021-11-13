MAFI identifies measures to address animal feed price increase

PASIR PUTEH: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) has identified several measures in an effort to curb the increase in prices of animal feed in the country.

Its deputy minister Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (pix) said among the measures taken was to provide special allocations to breeders in addition to growing corn as animal feed.

“The government will venture into large-scale corn farming to produce livestock feed. Apart from that, we will also set up factories to process our own animal feed supply through cooperation with several government and private agencies,” he told reporters after presenting one-off contributions and food basket aid to 70 rental car drivers here today.

Commenting further, he said if the plan runs smoothly, it would help to stabilise chicken prices in the market.

Prior to this, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said the government planned to implement a subsidy system for the largest poultry farm operators to tackle the price hike issue.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said chicken prices were influenced by many factors including the cost of livestock inputs, especially imported animal feed such as soybeans and corns, which are determined by foreign exchange rates.

In addition, he said chicken prices in the market were influenced by the demand and supply as the economic sectors and business activities have resumed operations. — Bernama