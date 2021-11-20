Mafi implements R&D of new varieties of padi seeds

KUALA LUMPUR: Research and development (R&D) of new varieties of padi seeds is being carried out to develop varieties that can adapt to local problems.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) in a statement today said these problems include saline water, water scarcity, and drought as well as diseases and pests.

“These varieties will be introduced during the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) period,“ read the statement issued in conjunction with the launch of the IS21 Padi Seed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Sekinchan, Selangor today.

It said the government gives emphasis on increasing public spending and investment for R&D purposes to ensure the sustainability of the production of new rice varieties.

Mafi also said the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) is working with panel companies authorised to produce seeds to ensure availability to farmers.

According to the statement, several companies have applied to be authorised seeds producers for Kembang Sari fragrant rice and MRQ 103 fragrant rice variety to be launched next year.

Meanwhile, Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Mardi is proactively developing new varieties of padi seeds through ongoing R&D.

On the new IS21 padi seed, he said ongoing development of padi varieties is highly needed to ensure the country’s value chain for padi and rice industry is not disrupted.

“This (move) is also to address various issues and challenges such as diseases or pests, natural disasters such as droughts and floods, and so on. The absence of disease-resistant and resilient padi varieties will affect rice production and the country’s food security,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the IS21 padi seed, which is highly resistant to unpredictable weather and several diseases.

To date, 57 varieties of padi seeds have been declared by the government since 1964 for common or inbred rice, fragrant rice, colour rice, herbicide-resistant rice and aerobic rice.

-Bernama