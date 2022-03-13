Mafi looking for agricultural input from alternative sources following Russia-Ukraine conflict

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is actively sourcing raw materials including agricultural inputs from other countries following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

MAFI secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said the country imported some agricultural inputs such as fertilisers from the two countries.

She said although the conflict did not pose any major implications to the country’s agricultural sector so far, the ministry was looking at other major producers of the products.

“Indeed, we do import raw materials from Russia and Ukraine, but we are also trying to find solutions with other source countries, namely for raw materials such as oil, fertilisers, which are the main inputs of agriculture.

“Before the war, we had managed to bring in a large portion, it is enough for a month or two,“ she told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2022 Farmers Organisation Board (LPP) Members’ Excellence and Fitness Programme here today.

In the meantime, she said the turmoil in the two countries involved also affected the price of animal feed in the world market.

“(The price increase) of bran is normal, it depends on the world market price. Now, with the current situation, it is slightly affected, however, so far, it has not had a huge implication, and we always ensure the situation is under control,“ she added. — Bernama