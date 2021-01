JASIN: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) has suggested that local chillies be sold wholly in the market to meet the needs of consumers while imported chillies would be used for products like sauces.

Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the move would protect the interests of chili farmers and consumers, especially in terms of price.

He said domestic chilli production currently accounted for 60 per cent of the country’s needs, with the rest being imported from countries like Thailand.

“Imported chillies need to be controlled to prevent a glut in local chillies, which will result in a drop in prices.

“Currently, we see increased interest from farmers, especially the younger generation, in entering the field. Therefore, we hope this mechanism will encourage the ramping up of local chilli production to meet 100 per cent of domestic demand,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Ahmad said the price of chillies had declined slightly and the ministry was also cooperating with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to ensure the prices of chilies and vegetables in the market are stable and that supply remains adequate.

He added that the rise in vegetable prices was caused by several factors, including delays in delivery due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the monsoon season.

He said the floods in the east coast also affected farm areas and destroyed crops.

“The increase in vegetable prices is also based on supply and demand. If the demand is high, prices will go up, but the ministry together with KPDNHEP will monitor the situation and ensure it doesn’t burden consumers,” he said. -Bernama