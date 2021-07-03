MAFI Prihatin: Fama distributes food assistance to Labuan folks

LABUAN: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has donated 500 sets of food aid under the MAFI Prihatin initiative to villagers from 27 villages here today.

In a statement, Fama said the assistance was a continuation of the MAFI Prihatin programme launched in January by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee to help ease the people’s burden in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the food aid containing agricultural produce such as vegetables and fruits, was presented to the villagers by Sabah Fama director Ribin Wahid.

It added a total of 17,195 people comprising front line workers, charity bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in 74 locations nationwide have received the food assistance amounting to 36 metric tonnes of food, between May 27 until June 30 this year.

Fama said under the MAFI Prihatin initiative it has assisted 391 farmers and five entrepreneurs affected by the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order to market their products.

Fama has also set up a crisis management centre, operating from 8am to 7pm to ensure that marketing activities for agricultural products run smoothly throughout Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan.

Farmers and entrepreneurs having problems in marketing their agricultural products are encouraged to browse its feedback system at http://ffs.fama.gov.my/aduan/index.php or contact the FAMA hotline at 019-7476754/013-3777100/010-7632684. — Bernama