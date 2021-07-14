MAFI Prihatin: Terengganu FAMA distributes food items to frontliners at 5 locations

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), concerned with the time constraint faced by frontliners working tirelessly to curb the spread of Covid-19, has taken the initiative to contribute food items to them.

Terengganu FAMA director Che Ghani Che Wan said the contribution, in the form of 420 kilogrammes of fruits and vegetables, was part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) programme and had been distributed in stages at five locations since June 22.

“Among those who received the contributions were the Hulu Terengganu Hospital, Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu, Gong Gemuntong vaccination centre (PPV) in Besut and security forces manning roadblocks around Kuala Terengganu.

“Today, Terengganu FAMA handed over contributions to 110 frontliners at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Chendering,” he told reporters today.

Among the items were pumpkin, sweet potatoes, okra, red chillies, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbages, bananas, noodles and mineral bottles.

In a separate development, he said durian prices in Terengganu are expected to be cheaper in mid-August because over 7,080 tonnes of the fruit grown in the state would be ready for sale, thus giving buyers more options.

“Currently, durians marketed in Terengganu are from other states, including Johor and Pahang. The prices are a little expensive due to transportation costs, but once the Terengganu-grown durians are on sale, the price will be cheaper. We were told that the price of durian in the orchards is between RM4 and RM5 per kilogramme,” he said. — BERNAMA