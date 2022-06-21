MAFI suspends permit fees for livestock feed imports

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) has announced the suspension of permit fee collection for four livestock feed commodities – corn, soy, wheat and other animal- and plant-based feed – effective today, to facilitate the importation of these commodities.

The import fee previously charged for corn, wheat and soy is RM15 per permit application, while for other animal- and plant-based feed permits is RM20 per application.

MAFI, in a statement today, said the high cost of raw materials for feed in the livestock industry has been identified as one of the contributing factors to the increase in food prices, such as whole chicken in the local market.

“Most of the raw materials for animal feed are imported from abroad. The suspension of permit fee collection for the importation of these commodities can help reduce logistics costs in an effort to stabilise feed prices in the country,” it said.

MAFI said the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) would also implement a rapid entry process for the commodities at the country’s entry points to streamline the import processes and reduce logistics costs. — Bernama