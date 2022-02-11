Mafi targets investments worth RM350m in Dubai -Ronald

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) is targeting investments worth RM350 million during the Sustainable Agriculture Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said Mafi, as the host, will lead the week’s theme at the Malaysia Pavilion from Feb 21 to 26, with the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation (Bioeconomy Corporation) as the implementing agency.

According to Ronald, the ministry is committed to achieving the investment target, among others, by fostering engagement and strategic partnerships with global players, especially with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries, to further drive sustainable agriculture for Malaysia and the world.

He said Mafi will hold 11 memoranda of understanding (MoU) exchanges, 50 potential businesses participation from 20 Malaysian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and agencies under the ministry during the week.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the best agricultural practices, smart innovations, and rich resources that contribute to food security, wealth creation, environmental protection, and sustainable livelihoods,” he said in a statement today.

Ronald added that the expo will be a great opportunity to improve bilateral ties and trade between Malaysia and UAE through sustainable agriculture development and to elevate efforts to the next level.

Mafi is set to attract an estimated 2,000 visitors and delegates during the Sustainable Agriculture Week, with various programmes have been lined up, including exhibitions, product launches, document exchanges, cooking and product demonstrations, networking sessions, business matching, and pocket talks.

These programmes will be conducted based on eight focus areas that highlight Malaysia’s strengths in sustainable agriculture, including biodiversity to wellness, fruits of the tropical climate and its byproducts, smart urban farming as well as smart farming solutions.

Others include waste-to-wealth, culinary sustainability, cutting-edge agricultural technologies, and solutions, as well as investment opportunities for agricultural sustainability.

The public can obtain more information on Mafi’s Sustainable Agriculture Week at www.mafi-events.com.

-Bernama