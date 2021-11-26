Mafi to continue penetrating Japanese food market

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) is planning on expanding the presence of Malaysian food products in the Japanese market in 2022, covering the cities of Sapporo, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka.

In a statement today, the ministry said this was a continuation of its Malaysia Fair 2021 promotion programme in collaboration with Don Quijote Japan, a Japanese discount chain store.

It said the programme received very positive feedback, and had been expanded to another two more Don Quijote branches in Tokyo Station and Kyoto, from the initial outlets in Shibuya and Osaka.

MAFI’s Under Secretary of Business Development and Investment Division Khalid Ibrahim was quoted as saying the ministry was on the right track to promote and commercialise Malaysian brands as well as food products.

“We believe with proper planning and strategy such as the ‘My Kitchen’ big brand initiative, more products from Malaysia will penetrate the Japanese market and benefit our entrepreneurs,” he said.

Khalid noted those efforts were also taken to prepare Malaysia to tap into the rising food demand ahead of the World Expo Osaka 2025, Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games 2026 besides Japan’s target to receive 60 million tourists in 2030 with the cooperation of every party along the value chain, including the importers and distributors in Japan.

Meanwhile, realising the good prospects for Malaysian food in Japan, Malaysian food importer SD Impex Japan Co Ltd and Tech Innovation Co Ltd - one of Don Quijote’s registered wholesalers concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the market for Malaysian food products in Japan.

Both companies were represented by their managing directors, namely Dr Muhammad Amiruddin Wahab from SD Impex Japan and Noguchi Masahiro from Tech Innovation.

According to MAFI, the partnership also includes knowledge sharing on the ‘halal’ concept and product development in Japan. — Bernama