MAFI to contribute 13.2 tonnes of agricultural products to govt agencies

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) through the MAFI Prihatin programme will contribute 13.2 tonnes of agricultural products worth RM134,000 as animal feed to government agencies this year.

Its Deputy Minister II Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said among the agencies involved were the Prison Department and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) which would receive the animal feed supply such as frozen chicken and meat products.

“Today, we handed over six tonnes of animal products estimated to be worth RM60,000 to Pengkalan Chepa and Machang Prisons and the Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre in Kelantan as well as the Penor Prison in Pahang.

“The contributions will be used for the prisons’ catfish farm project as part of their inmates’ rehabilitation programme carried out by the Malaysian Prison Department,” he told reporters after presenting the contribution at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison, here today.

Present were Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) deputy director-general Dr Azhari Sharidan Abu Bakar and the Kelantan Maqis director Muhammad Nazrul Hizam Ab Manaf.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said all the meat products had been forfeited for not complying with the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728).

“MAFI is now actively assisting departments and agencies in need, apart from ensuring the imported agricultural products are free from plant diseases and pests through MAQIS enforcement at the country’s entry points,” he said. - Bernama