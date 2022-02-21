MAFI to help watermelon farmers affected by flood in Kelantan

PASIR PUTEH: The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI) is conducting a survey to help around 500 watermelon farmers around Bachok and Pasir Puteh districts who suffered losses after their crops were flooded following heavy rain last week.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the Agriculture Department and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority have been instructed to identify affected farmers as soon as possible to facilitate assistance.

“Even with a good drainage system, the heavy rain last week resulted in excess water being unable to flow to the nearby coastal area.

“This caused farmers to sustain losses of almost RM2 million,” he told reporters after handing over MAFI Prihatin assistance at the grounds of the Pasir Puteh parliamentary office today.

Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi, who is also Pasir Puteh MP, added that the assistance provided also took into consideration farmers’ debts with related agencies, including ploughing fees and fertilisers that require huge amounts of capital.

“The loss of the watermelon crop will not affect supply during the Ramadan month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations because there are many other areas that can be harvested during those months,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmer Shafiah Mansor, 62, told reporters that if his crops had not been destroyed, he would have been able to bring in a harvest estimated between RM30,000 to RM40,000 in the next two weeks.

“I poured in RM15,000 as capital to cultivate my watermelon crop on two hectares, hopefully with assistance from the government it will help me to support my family,” he said. - Bernama