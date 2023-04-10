MAFS: Enforcement agencies allowed to inspect paddy millers, rice wholesalers

PUTRAJAYA: All enforcement agencies are allowed to carry out inspections at paddy millers and rice wholesalers nationwide under Section 6 of the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).

The matter was decided in a coordination meeting of the Special Integrated Task Force on White Rice Operations Enforcement (Op BPT), chaired by Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin yesterday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), in a statement today, said that it was agreed in the meeting to delegate authority to enforcement agencies, under Act 522, to carry out inspections and create an integrated operations centre in the ministry.

On Monday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the implementation of Op BPT, led by Chan.

Op BPT involves the Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) regulatory body, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) enforcement authorities, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Royal Customs Department (JKDM) and Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Department (Maqis).

The ministry also said that Op BPT, which commenced today, involved inspections at 93 millers, and 130 wholesalers and retailers, and also covered inspections at the country’s borders and major ports.

“MAFS would like to stress that action will be taken against any party who is found to changing the packaging or label of BPT to imported white rice or hiding supplies of BPT,” it said. -Bernama