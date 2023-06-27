MAG’s airlines to offer free WI-FI starting July 1, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) airlines have been given regulatory approval by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to enable gate-to-gate connectivity by offering free Wi-Fi starting July 1, 2023.

MAG owns and operates Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings.

In a statement today, the group said the move is part of its continuous commitment to enhance customer experience and connectivity, making it the first airline group to provide this feature for travellers departing from Malaysia.

MAG said passengers can enjoy the convenience of staying connected to their personal/portable electronic devices (PEDs) from the moment they board the aircraft by enabling “flight mode” on their PEDs.

“Passengers will no longer be required to switch off their PEDs during take-off and landing, as was previously required due to regulatory and aircraft requirements,” it said.

MAG chief executive officer of airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said by enabling gate-to-gate connectivity across all its airlines, it will allow passengers to stay connected throughout their journey.

“As part of our connectivity strategy, we will be actively expanding the number of our aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi to provide an improved in-flight experience to our valued customers.

‘We will continue to invest in innovative technologies and services to meet the changing needs and provide comfort to our passengers as guests to our ‘home’,” he said.

In line with its fleet modernisation plans, MAG will also see the induction of new aircraft and technologies which will provide enhanced operational efficiency while keeping its sustainability commitments.-Bernama