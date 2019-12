KUANTAN: A magistrate was charged in the sessions court here today with eight counts of soliciting and accepting bribes totalling RM295,000.

Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid, 38, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read to him before judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

He was charged with three counts of requesting a total of RM185,000 in bribes from Hassan Basri Ahmad Sutan Modo as an inducement for him to not impose a jail sentence on the latter who was charged in the Kuala Lipis magistrate’s court with possessing smuggled cigarettes.

The charges are framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Mohamad Amin was also charged with five counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM110,000 from the same person and for a similar purpose.

For the offences, he was charged under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a similar penalty if found guilty.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at several locations in Lipis and Raub near here, between July 5 and Oct 22.

Mohamad Amin was represented by lawyer Mohd Azharul Ab Talib.

In mitigation, MACC Legal and Prosecution Division director Roslan Mat Nor requested for bail to be set at RM50,000 for all three charges.

Mohd Ghazali then set bail at RM25,000 in one surety for the charges and also ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed Jan 15 next year for mention.

The accused paid the bail. - Bernama