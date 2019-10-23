Magistrate remanded over alleged corruption

KUANTAN: A magistrate has been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigations into a case of accepting a bribe in return for not imposing a prison sentence on a suspected cigarette smuggler.

The remand order against the 38-year-old magistrate, which expires on Oct 27, was issued by Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman at the Kuantan Court, here, today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when met at the court complex, confirmed the matter.

“We received information on corruption involving the Judiciary Department and this could possibly be one of them,” he said.

On Oct 15, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was reported to have said that the commission had received 20 leads on corruption involving the judiciary from early January to August this year. — Bernama