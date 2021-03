KUALA LUMPUR: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck the Kermadec Islands region at 8.05pm (Malaysian time) Saturday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement tonight said the epicentre was 1,154 km south of Laucala, Fiji at a depth of 96 km.

A preliminary report from the department said it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia. -Bernama