MAH Penang welcomes proposal to increase income tax relief for domestic tourism

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang Chapter fully supports the Penang government’s proposal to increase the RM1,000 cap in income tax relief for domestic travel.

In a statement today, its chairman Khoo Boo Lim said the move to increase the cap in tax relief would encourage more spending and generate more revenue to improve the tourism sector after it was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The occupancy rates for hotels took a hit during the pandemic, and such incentives are very important to keep our operations going.

“If Malaysians are able to claim more through the personal income tax relief, then it would serve to encourage tourists to spend more as well, as they are entitled to more tax relief. This can benefit the country’s economy as well as the industry’s recovery as a whole,“ he said.

He hoped that the federal government would study the proposal to increase the RM1,000 cap for income tax relief.

Penang Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin has written a letter to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) on the proposal, which he mooted yesterday. - Bernama