JOHOR BARU: Mah Sing Group is confident its ongoing residential project in Pasir Gudang will not be affected by news on air pollution in the area despite some quarters expressing concern over buying houses in the district.

Its southern region CEO Benjamin Ong said the group’s current project, Meridin East in Jalan Kong Kong located far away from Pasir Gudang heavy industrial areas.

“It is true, there are a lot of media reports on pollution in Pasir Gudang, but as you can see, our project is far away from the affected area, more than 10 km away from the heavy industries area.

“So we are not affected by it,” he told reporters after the polling for Taman Meridin East’s ‘Rumah Mampu Biaya Johor’ in Pasir Gudang, near here today.

He was asked on whether the recent incident which saw some students from five schools experiencing breathing difficulties and vomiting due to air pollution, would affect the future of Mah Sing’s project in the area. - Bernama