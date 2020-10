JOHOR BAHRU: Maharani assemblyman, Nor Hayati Bachok (pix) today confirmed that she is positive for Covid-19, the revelation having gone viral on social media since yesterday.

“Ye betul (that’s right),“ she said briefly in her WhatsApp message sent to Bernama.

Earlier, news on the Johor Amanah women’s wing chief being positive for Covid-19 after a few days having returned from Sabah had gone viral.

Her Maharani service centre (PKWR) in a statement said Nor Hayati was currently receiving treatment and would comply with all instructions given by the Ministry of Health.

On Sept 26, she took her first screening test and was found to be negative for the viral infection.

Although there was no directive from the MOH for her to undergo quarantine, Nor Hayati took the initiative to self-quarantine at home and to isolate herself.

On Oct 4, she took a second test and received the results the following day (Oct 5), according to the statement.

Efforts to identify all her close contacts were made by the Muar District Health Office and now, all have undergone screening tests and are waiting for their results.

The District Health Office will continue to contact anyone who was in close contact with her to undergo screening.-Bernama