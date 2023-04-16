‘Mahasiswa Sejahtera Perak’ kiosks to sell nutritious food to B40 students

IPOH: Five kiosks selling a variety of affordable and nutritious food will be placed at selected higher learning institutions under the ‘Mahasiswa Perak Sejahtera’ initiative aimed at helping the B40 students starting in June.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative was a collaborative effort between Yayasan Bina Upaya Darul Ridzuan (YBUDR) and Kotak Global Sdn Bhd (KGSB), adding that the pilot project will be implemented at Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) in Kuala Kangsar.

“... and after the implementation is successful, it will be expanded to other universities in the state,” he said adding that the programme can produce entrepreneurs among youths and graduates as well as generate job opportunities along the food and beverage supply chain based on digital platforms.

He told this to reporters at a press conference held in conjunction with the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) between YBUDR and KGSB here today.

Saarani said the move was also to support the government’s efforts towards cashless payments by creating an e-wallet platform to be used by students when buying food from the kiosks.

At the event, Saarani witnessed the exchange of the MoA documents between the chief executive officers of YBUDR and KGSB, Datuk Ismail Safian and Fatima Chan Abdullah. - Bernama