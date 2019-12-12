Mahathir accorded official welcoming ceremony at Qatar’s Amiri Diwan

DOHA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was today accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Amiri Diwan in conjunction with his four-day official visit to Qatar.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani greeted Dr Mahathir upon arrival at Amiri Diwan at 11.15am local time (4.15pm Malaysian time) before the national anthems of Malaysia and Qatar were played.

Dr Mahathir then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by Amiri Guards.

The Amiri Diwan is the seat of rule of the State of Qatar. It is the sovereign body and the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar.

The visit is on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

This is Dr Mahathir’s first visit to Qatar after being appointed as Malaysia’s seventh Prime Minister in May last year.

After the welcoming ceremony, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to have an audience and hold a four-eyed meeting with the Emir.

Both leaders will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of a High-Level Joint Committee between the Foreign Ministers of both countries before they proceed to a luncheon hosted by the Emir in honour of the visiting prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, who arrived in Qatar capital here last night, had earlier held a roundtable meeting with captains of industry of Qatar at the St. Regis Hotel.

In the afternoon, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the Qatar Foundation, Sheikha Moza Nasser Al Missned, during which they will discuss various aspects of education as the foundation seeks to become an educational hub in the Middle East.

Later today, the prime minister will also be meeting the Malaysian diaspora and Malaysian business industry players in Doha.

Accompanying the prime minister during the visit are Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. — Bernama