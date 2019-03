KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will meet for the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya on April 8 and 9.

The annual retreat was to have taken place last November, but was postponed.

“Malaysia has proposed that the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat take place from April 8 to April 9, 2019, in Putrajaya,“ Singapore’s Today Online quoted a Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson as saying.

“Singapore has agreed to Malaysia’s proposal.”

The dates were proposed by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday and accepted by his Singaporean opposite yesterday.

Saifuddin said the Leaders’ Retreat is important to strengthen bilateral co-operation and finding common solutions for issues between the two countries.