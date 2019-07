ANKARA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad began his official programme in Turkey on Thursday by laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, the founder and first president of modern-day Turkey, at Anitkabir here.

Dr Mahathir also signed the Book of Honour before proceeding to the next event.

He is scheduled to visit Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which is Turkey’s centre of technology in design, development, modernisation, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to UAVs and satellites.

The Prime Minister will also be conferred an honorary doctorate in Political Science and Public Administration by Ankara Yildirim Beyazid University.

Also on Thursday, Dr Mahathir will have a four-eyed meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex here, after which he will attend a Malaysia–Turkey delegation meeting.

Dr Mahathir arrived here Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Turkey. — Bernama