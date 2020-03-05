Mahathir broke down thrice during ‘bullying’, says Mukhriz

ALOR STAR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad broke down thrice during the fateful meeting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Feb 23 where some leaders wanted the party out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

These leaders insisted on Bersatu leaving PH because they thought PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would oust Mahathir for the post of prime minister, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

Mukhriz, who is the youngest son of Mahathir, revealed that he sat in the meeting dumbfounded by the sheer bullying by several Bersatu leaders during the discussions, forcing the 94-year-old premier to break down thrice. Mahathir stood firm.

“Each time, Mahathir reminded them of his principle of working with Umno en bloc. If Umno wants back in, their good leaders should exit the party and join Bersatu,” Mukhriz said.

“If they had persisted further, I would have lost my temper with them. How can they treat my father like this? Things were heated.”

In the end, some leaders betrayed Mahathir, Mukhriz said in a briefing with Bersatu grassroots at Seri Mentaloon here.

He singled out the traitors as former Umno strongman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who he alleged of having joined Bersatu with the hidden agenda to weaken the party.

Then, there was Mahathir’s political secretary Zahid Md Arip besides the eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who conspired to take the party out with the intention to overthrow the PH ruling coalition, he added.

Mukhriz said Mahathir had resigned as Bersatu chairman and earlier as the prime minister because of what had transpired in the meeting.

Mahathir did it because he no longer commanded the support from his own party, he added.

Bersatu will embark on a road show to explain to the grassroots what had transpired and to also begin the preparations to challenge the move to form a federal government through the backdoor, said Mukhriz.

It is learnt that there are now also attempts to remove Muhyiddin from Bersatu.