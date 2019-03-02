Mahathir calls on Semenyih voters to vote for PH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will not let the mandate and trust given by the people to go in vain in the efforts to ensure smooth governance in the country and the wellbeing of the people, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said.

“Yes, I admit that there are weaknesses in the government’s administration. A lot of things need to be fixed and improved,” he said in his letter to Semenyih voters, which was posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

Mahathir, who is PH chairman, also called on all Semenyih voters to vote for PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali in the by-election tomorrow.

He said by giving the mandate to the candidate representing PH, the coalition that formed the Selangor state and federal governments, the people in Semenyih would have a representative capable of playing his roles more effectively.

“This includes bringing the people’s aspirations on infrastructure development, education, healthcare services, welfare, employment, agriculture and improvement of the local economy to the attention of the state and federal governments for further action,” he said.

The prime minister said although the Semenyih state by-election would not make any change to the ruling government, he believed the voters were matured enough to choose an assemblyman who is clean, efficient, trustworthy and with high integrity to serve the constituents.

He said in the general election on May 9 last year, the Semenyih voters had made the right choice by giving their mandate to PH and, as the result, the Barisan Nasional (BN) kleptocratic government was put to an end.

“Throughout the first nine months after PH formed the government at the federal and state levels, various efforts have been taken to repair the damage (left by the previous government) and to ensure the wellbeing of the people.

“This includes initiatives to reduce the cost of living, improving the country’s governance and combating corruption,” he said.

Muhammad Aiman is being contested by Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and independent candidate, Kuan Chee Heng in the contest for the Semenyih state seat. — Bernama