PETALING JAYA: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) is now at Istana Negara to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

According to Malay Mail Online this morning, Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat was also called to meet the King.

It is noted that yesterday the King had personally completed interviewing all 222 MPs for two days in a row in order to determine which political leader commands the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Additionally, Mahathir tweeted yesterday that the stimulus package announcement will be made this afternoon.

This move would help to restore investors’ confidence in the national market that has been under pressure due to the recent political intrigue.