PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has strongly condemned the excessive use of force in retaliation by Israel towards the Palestinians, using hundreds of missiles from Israeli warplanes and the placement of military assets at the border.

Deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Gaza, Mahathir in a statement today said Israel’s systematic acts of violent aggression, incitement, provocation and collective punishment against defenceless Palestinians was a flagrant violation of international law.

Calling for all parties to de-escalate the growing tension and to restore calm, Mahathir also urged Israel to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and the ceasefire must be fully respected.

“The never ending use of excessive violence and terror waged by Israel towards Palestinians reflects a situation that is extremely worrying.

“Such irresponsible acts had escalated in the past and cost the loss of too many innocent lives,“ he said.

“By its silence, the international community is yet again tacitly approving the disproportionate use of force by Israel which would aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe that has already been inflicted upon innocent Palestinians,“ Mahathir added. — Bernama