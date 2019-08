PUTRAJAYA: The government has put on hold its plan to acquire four tolled highways in the Klang Valley as it needs to reconsider its capability to finance the takeover.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed however affirmed that the acquisition would eventually take place, but that the Cabinet would decide on a new date after deliberating on the matter.

“The Finance Ministry seems convinced it can be done. Our problem is that we don’t have the money,” he told a press conference after attending a roundtable dialogue with the international chambers of commerce, here, today.

“But the Finance Minister (Lim Guan Eng) says by charging during peak hours, they can raise enough funds to pay for the acquisition of these highways. We have to see whether that will be enough or not.

“Yes (the takeover is being put on hold). In any case, we have decided there will be a time when we will implement,” he added.

Asked to confirm if the postponement of the acquisition was because it did not receive the approval of the Cabinet, Mahathir denied this claim.

“No, no, no, there’s no such thing,” he said.

“Cabinet was told about this (takeover) plan by Lim, and we have not said no. But it is the date of the implementation that is going to be decided by the Cabinet,” he added.

Singapore’s Straits Times had on Wednesday reported that the Finance Ministry’s proposal to take over the four highway toll concessions for RM6.2 billion from Gamuda Bhd had been put on pause for a re-examination of the offered price.

It quoted government sources as saying that the government, including Cabinet members, believed the offer was excessive and that the projected revenue from the introduction of a congestion charge might not be enough to fund the acquisition.

Lim had in June announced that a congestion charge would be introduced beginning Jan 1 next year once the takeover of the tolled highways was completed.

On a report that the government has made a U-turn to its stand to compel Lynas Corp Ltd to export its toxic radioactive waste from the country as a condition for its license renewal, in return that the company builds a permanent disposal facility, Mahathir said the Cabinet was still waiting for the proposal by Lynas.

“We are giving certain conditions to Lynas, they should have a plan for dealing with their waste. We are waiting for them to tell us how they are going to do that, whether they find their own place, and if they can deposit the waste or not,” he added.